100 years ago: Contracts for Normal to Lexington road to be awarded

100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1921: Local delegates have returned from Springfield, where they turned over deeds for state ownership of new highway right of way. The delegates brought news that contracts will be awarded for construction of a hard road from Normal to Lexington on March 16.

75 years ago

Feb. 12, 1946: The University of Illinois is enrolling more returning veterans than it can handle. So it asked Illinois Wesleyan to take some of the overflow. Wesleyan agreed and will admit 75 to 100 student veterans in the upcoming spring term. But housing could be a problem.

50 years ago

Feb 12, 1971: Figures from the 1970 census show all but three cities and towns in McLean County gained population since 1960. Bloomington is up to 39,992 residents. Normal now has 26,396 people, a gain of 97.6%. Saybrook, Arrowsmith and Towanda lost residents.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1996: There was a birthday bash for Abraham Lincoln at the David Davis Mansion. Abe was born Feb. 12, 1809. One surprise for visiting children was that the guy playing Lincoln didn’t have a beard in this 1853 scenario. That’s historically correct: Abe’s beard came later.

