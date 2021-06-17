100 years ago: Cooksville man becomes president of Northwestern University

100 years ago

June 17, 1921: Cooksville has a boy who really made good. Walter Dill Scott was installed as president of Northwestern University in Evanston. Folks in Cooksville are proud, but they’re also proud in Evanston. Scott is the first Northwestern alumnus to become its president.

75 years ago

June 17, 1946: It was a wild Saturday night in Normal’s Walglen subdivision and along Normal Avenue. Police got a lot of calls about six cows wandering the neighborhood. Officers were out all night on roundup duty. The cows were fugitives from a Normal slaughterhouse.

50 years ago

June 17, 1971: The original exterior of an 1838 building at Main and Front was exposed as workers tore off the existing façade for remodeling. It will become home to a loan office, which is being displaced by construction of the courthouse-jail complex across the street.

25 years ago

June 17, 1996: When it’s 90 degrees, power outages are not cool. It was that way on Father’s Day: two outages left almost 2,000 IP and Corn Belt Electric customers with no air conditioning in 90-degree plus heat. One outage was caused by a fire, the other by a squirrel in a substation.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.