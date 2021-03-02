 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 years ago: Cooksville smallpox outbreak improving

100 years ago: Cooksville smallpox outbreak improving

HTF

100 years ago

March 2, 1921: The smallpox situation at Cooksville is reported improving. One person has died, but now only a few new cases are reported, none of them serious. Authorities are now optimistic that the smallpox is under control and nothing more serious will emerge.

75 years ago

March 2, 1946: The Angus Breeders Association honored State Sen. Simon Lantz of Congerville for his service to the livestock industry. His portrait was unveiled in the Saddle and Sirloin Club at the Chicago Stockyards. Adlai Rust of Bloomington was the toastmaster.

50 years ago

March 2, 1971: Bloomington City Council approved a subsidy to keep the wheels from coming off the city bus line. Normal has approved the same deal. The exact amount wasn’t made public. The subsidy will tide the bus line over, pending a referendum to form a mass transit district.

25 years ago

March 2, 1996: Mayor Jesse Smart has chosen former alderman James Yates to fill the unexpired term of Jean Anderson. She died last month. Yates, who lives on Regency Drive, will represent the Fourth Ward. Smart chose him from a field of six applicants.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News