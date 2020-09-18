100 years ago: Cornerstone for LeRoy HS laid

100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1920: The cornerstone was laid for LeRoy Community High School. There was a fitting ceremony that featured prayers, a march by students, speeches and a sing-along. Several towns are building new high schools after voter approval and an enabling change in state law.

75 years ago

Sept. 18, 1945: “First in war, (and) peace,” the headline read. That was Stanley Shifflet of the U.S. Navy and Danvers. As a sailor he was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. More recently he was on the first transport ship to enter Tokyo Bay after Japan surrendered.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1970: ISU now has 17,400 students, an increase of 2,700 over last year. At Illinois Wesleyan, the 531-member freshman class is the university’s largest ever. The IWU campus is making room for the future: seven old buildings, mostly houses, have been torn down.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1995: There will be no more Polaroid mugshots of people booked into the McLean County jail. Sheriff Steve Brienen announced that a new computer-based photography will be used. It will improve images, record-keeping, and will help instantly create photo lineups.

