100 years ago: Cornerstone laid at Bloomington Consistory Temple

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 30, 1920: The Masons laid the cornerstone to the new Bloomington Consistory Temple at East and Mulberry in solemn ceremonies. There was a parade first; speeches, a picnic and concert followed at Miller Park. (The building is now the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.)

75 years ago

July 30, 1945: Wood ticks have invaded Central Illinois this summer, veterinarians warn. These ticks carry Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which can be fatal to humans. Local homeowners are encouraged to spray their lawns with a certain solution that kills ticks.

50 years ago

July 30, 1970: About 3,000 local phone customers are getting new numbers. Beginning next February, General Telephone will assign the brand new prefix 662- and 663- to people who have the 967- prefix. (Eventually the 967- exchange went away.)

25 years ago

July 30, 1995: Bloomington’s Cooling Assistance Program started with the city giving away 100 fans and air conditioners to qualified low-income residents. Doors opened at 8 a.m. but people began lining up after 7. A federal grant is helping to pay for the fans and AC units.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.