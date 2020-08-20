100 years ago: Cornerstone laid for new high school in McLean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1920: There was an impressive ceremony at McLean a couple of days ago when the cornerstone was laid for the new community high school. The school will be on the western outskirts of town. Children marched, freshmen sang, and the officials made speeches.

75 years ago

Aug. 20, 1945: Seaman Arthur Leenerman of Sibley and Radarman Donald McCall of Mansfield were aboard the cruiser Indianapolis when it was sunk July 30. Both were wounded and are recovering. Loss of the Indianapolis is called one of the worst U.S. Naval disasters ever.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1970: A thunderstorm dropped 1.38 inches of rain on the Twin Cities, and brought considerable lightning. Two local buildings were struck. At Bloomington Rug Co., a fuse box was damaged. A bolt also hit Jefferson School on Monroe Street, ripping a hole in the chimney.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1995: The century-old farm home of Sam Lee near Towanda burned down late Friday night. No one was hurt and the cause is unknown. Later, Lee was worried about the fate of about 100 roses he had just planted around the house. He said he had about 50 more to plant.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.