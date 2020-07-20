100 years ago: Council meeting draws crowd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 20, 1920: Public dance halls have been outlawed in Normal. The town has none, but someone wanted to open one. A crowd gathered at the council meeting while it was hashed out and voted down. The Methodist church and ISNU both lined up against having dance halls.

75 years ago

July 20, 1945: Pfc. James Burton of Carlock was reported killed in action in Germany on April 12. He had previously been listed as missing. Burton had been in the service for 33 months and had been overseas for two years. He served in the North Africa and Europe.

50 years ago

July 20, 1970: A former championship golfer suffered a heart attack and died on the 18th green of the ISU (now Weibring) golf course. Keith Johnson, 56, won the city golf championship five times in the '30s. He was a painter by trade and had been under a doctor’s care.

25 years ago

July 20, 1995: A letter has gone out to Holy Trinity parishioners to alert them to a need for more space in the Catholic schools here. A new Central Catholic high school is a possibility with other expansions. The Rev. John Dietzen said the letter was sent to quell rumors.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.