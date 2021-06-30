100 years ago: Court case reveals unpublished Lincoln photo

100 years ago

June 30, 1921: As a court case unfolded in Logan County, a newly discovered photo of Abraham Lincoln came to light. The unpublished photo belongs to a Lincoln man. He and the photographer’s son are locked in a lawsuit over who owns the original plate (a forerunner of the negative).

75 years ago

June 30, 1946: The estate of Hiram Sibley, who died in 1888, has finally gone to his eight heirs. It consists of over 21 square miles of farmland, valued at about $10 million. It’s the last remnants of Burr Oak Farm. Several buildings in Sibley will go to a newly formed corporation.

50 years ago

June 30, 1971: It has been one hot June, the hottest since 1952. Tuesday made six straight days of temperatures in the 90s, and the 14th day this month. But 1952’s sweltry record is safe, with 17 days over 90 degrees and two days over 100 when most homes had no air conditioning.

25 years ago

June 30, 1996: Tuesday is auction night in Cropsey. R.D. Willhoit holds court in his open-air auction house, garnering the highest bids he can on … well, junk. There’s some new stuff too, like mops and toys. A typical night draws hundreds of people spending thousands of dollars.

