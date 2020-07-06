100 years ago: Cox named Democratic presidential candidate

100 years ago: Cox named Democratic presidential candidate

HTF

100 years ago

July 6, 1920: Democrats chose newspaper executive and former Ohio governor James Cox to run for President. The process took 44 ballots. This election is shaping as an all-Ohio affair. Republican Warren Harding, also a newspaper man, is from Marion. Cox is from Dayton.

75 years ago

July 6, 1945: Bloomington police warn auto owners not to leave their keys in the ignition when they’re not using the car. If someone steals the car, the owner could be fined $100 for not removing the keys.

50 years ago

July 6, 1970: Firecrackers caused two fires in town over the Fourth of July. In one case, kids playing with firecrackers in a Rutledge Road garage set off a minor fire. But on Western Avenue, a similar situation ended up with the resident’s car suffering major fire damage.

25 years ago

July 6, 1995: Former ISU legal counsel John Goleash pled guilty to charges of skimming more than $100,000 from the estate of a deceased professor. He was executor of the estate. Goleash faces a possible seven years in prison.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News