100 years ago: Crane drops engine, miracle that no one is hurt

100 years ago

June 18, 1920: The chain broke on the big electric crane at the C&A shops, dumping engine 630 onto the shop floor, boiler first. It was a miracle no one was standing under the crane at the time. Despite the 12-foot fall, mechanics say the engine can easily be fixed.

75 years ago

June 18, 1945: Bloomington city workers want a 40-hour work week. They now work 48 hours, all of it straight time. A city council study finds that a 40-work week would cost $63,000 a year. A larger work force working at 40 hours of straight time might be cheaper, the study says.

50 years ago

June 18, 1970: Fish are biting around town: big bass, for example. Kenny Myers landed two largemouths — 3 and 6 pounds — the other night at a private pond. And Carl Burress caught another 3-pounder that same night below the Lake Bloomington spillway.

25 years ago

June 18, 1995: Two women were roughed up, robbed, and left for dead in a North Oak Street apartment. They had let two suspects in because one woman vaguely knew them. They stole electronics, handbags and a car. Police stopped the car and charged a Peoria man with attempted murder.

Compiled by Jack Keefe

