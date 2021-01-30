100 years ago: Crew filming local life

100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1921: A motion picture crew has been moving around Bloomington, capturing scenes and events of local life. These snippets will be edited together into a film to be shown at local movie houses. The Tisdale Industrial Film Co. is the producer.

75 years ago

Jan. 30, 1946: Police charged ex-convict Chris Starnes with beating an elderly woman in a downtown rooming house. She recovered and identified him at the jail. A second suspect was released when she said he wasn’t in on the crime. The suspects were collared in a barn several days ago.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1971: When the new phonebook comes out, more than 5,000 General Telephone customers will have new numbers. But the numbers won’t be ready until Feb. 7. So the telephone company has placed ads asking people not to use the new directories until then.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1996: A Pekin policeman arrested James Heiple, an Illinois Supreme Court justice, for speeding in downtown Pekin. He’s charged with driving 43 mph in a 30 mph zone at 1:30 a.m. He passed a roadside sobriety test. Heiple claims police used excessive force and he may sue.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.