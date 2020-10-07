100 years ago: Crowd of 2,000 comes to hear war doctor's stories

100 years ago

Oct. 7, 1920: About 2,000 people came out to John White’s place in Towanda to hear of wartime the exploits of Dr. Harry Lowell of Bloomington. He was a physician aboard the Leviathan, a huge ship the U.S. captured from Germany and then used as a transport.

75 years ago

Oct. 7, 1945: The Normal Theater has a new manager. James Holliday, former manager of a theater in Peoria, takes over for Sylvan Kupfer, the Normal’s very first manager. Holliday has some show biz experience, having been a Vaudeville performer, director and producer.

50 years ago

Oct. 7, 1970: Employees of Bloomington-Normal City Lines, including the bus drivers, have voted to approve a strike, but haven’t set a date. They are demanding a $1 per hour pay increase. Bus drivers make $1.91 per hour, with mechanics making a little more.

25 years ago

Oct. 7, 1995: Walton’s Department Store in Fairbury will close in February. It has been a fixture there since 1868 and has been owned by a Peoria concern since 1969. The owners have sold out to a Houston company, which might retain part of the department store when it takes over.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.