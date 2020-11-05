100 years ago: Crowd wowed by Guest

100 years ago

Nov. 5, 1920: Poet Edgar Guest wowed the crowd at the Unitarian Church last night. He’s known as the “Poet of the Plain People,” and his work appears frequently in The Daily Pantagraph. Guest is a newspaperman himself, on the staff of the Detroit Free Press.

75 years ago

Nov. 5, 1945: Normal police report October was a busier month than September. They logged 37 arrests, compared with only 22 for the previous month. Traffic violations accounted for 15 of the collars. Complaints about dogs have settled down a bit. There were only nine in October.

50 years ago

Nov. 5, 1970: Bloomington Police Chief Harold Bosshardt was injured when his police car was struck by another auto in front of City Hall. Both drivers were treated and released. It was just a week ago that Normal Police Chief Richard McGuire was involved in a similar accident.

25 years ago

Nov. 5, 1995: Two world leaders, past and present, are in today’s edition. Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin of Israel was assassinated after a speech in Tel Aviv. And it was revealed that former President Ronald Reagan, a Eureka College graduate, is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

