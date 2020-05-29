100 years ago: Crumbaugh will provides funding for library, church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 29, 1920: The LeRoy Journal reports that funds are now available for construction of the Crumbaugh Library and Spiritualist Church. Both were provided for in the will of J. T. Crumbaugh. Architect A. L. Pillsbury of Bloomington is designing the buildings.

75 years ago

May 29, 1945: Meadows Manufacturing Co. has finally secured federal approval to resume peacetime production. Before the war, Meadows made washing machines. The plant on Bell Street began making washers again today.

50 years ago

May 29, 1970: The Kickapoo Creek rock festival got underway near Heyworth after attempts failed to have the injunction against it lifted. Authorities finally said they would not try to stop the show but will go after the promoters for violating the injunction.

25 years ago

May 29, 1995: On the heels of a rainy spring, a major mosquito invasion is likely. At least that’s the buzz among entomologists at the U of I. The public is encouraged to take preventive action against mosquitoes: clear drainage ditches, discard old tires, etc.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.