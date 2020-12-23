100 years ago: Dale Township to get underpass

100 years ago

Dec. 23, 1920: The state has ordered the C&A to build an underpass at Haynes Crossing in Dale Township for safety of the public. Haynes Crossing is 4½ miles southwest of Bloomington. Two highways meet where the railroad crosses. (Think Stringtown Road.)

75 years ago

Dec. 23, 1945: Army veteran Gene Masters will teach business at NCHS. He joins the faculty to replace Phillis Allen, who is resigning to get married. Masters is a 1934 graduate of NCHS and later ISNU. He leaves the Army with the rank of captain.

50 years ago

Dec. 23, 1970: Two skunks killed in the past five days have been found to have rabies. That makes four cases in the last 30 days but only six for the whole year. McLean County Veterinarian Charles Cannon says there was no human contact with either skunk.

25 years ago

Dec. 23, 1995: The Forest of Lights is blooming in Downs’ Dooley Park. Townspeople have crafted about 20,000 lights into such Christmas figures as Santa Claus, his reindeer and toy bag, Frosty the Snowman, and others. It’s the latest addition to the Downs Yule lighting tradition.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.