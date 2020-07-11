100 years ago: Dangerous curve fixed thanks to deeded land

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 11, 1920: The city has fixed a dangerous curve where Croxton Avenue, Hannah Street and Leroy Road come together. A slight curve remains where the hazard had been. The Association of Commerce deeded part of Meadows Park to the city to allow the work to be done.

75 years ago

July 11, 1945: Army Air Force mechanic Warren Morefield of Saybrook was reported killed in the Philippines. He had previously been listed as missing in action. Morefield attended Saybrook Community High School and enlisted three months after graduation in 1940.

50 years ago

July 11, 1970: Colene Hoose teacher David Ananias is home from a month’s stay in the hospital after a high-voltage charge knocked him from a ladder at school. His former students threw a party for him. Student James Aaberg is credited with saving the teacher’s life.

25 years ago

July 11, 1995: A death row inmate, convicted of murder in Cook County, died of an apparent brain aneurysm at BroMenn Regional Medical Center. Robert Byron, 47, had been admitted June 28. His death leaves 157 people still awaiting execution in Illinois. Five are women.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.