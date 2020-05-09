100 years ago: Danvers Baptist Church holds Mother's Day service in unfinished building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 9, 1920: The congregation at the Danvers Baptist Church is tired of waiting. So they will hold their Mother's Day service in their almost-remodeled church tonight. The building is finished but the new pews and fixtures haven’t arrived because of freight embargoes.

75 years ago

May 9, 1945: Pvt. Henry Knecht, missing since last August, is now reported killed in France. His parents still live in Normal, but his wife lives in Springfield. Knecht worked at United States Electric in Springfield before going into the Army. He’s a 1931 NCHS graduate.

50 years ago

May 9, 1970: After a false start in Kansas, Bloomington went to Michigan to hire a new city manager. He is Richard Blodgett, who has been city manager at Plymouth, Mich., since 1965. Blodgett’s appointment is still subject to a background check by City Council.

25 years ago

May 9, 1995: After a month of no TV, about 140 BJHS students are back watching their favorite shows. They were supposed to read more while giving up TV, and there were prizes. Some did earn the prizes but others admitted to turning on the TV set early and often.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.