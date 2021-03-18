100 years ago: Danvers residents drill gas wells, alternative to coal

100 years ago

March 18, 1921: There are now 28 gas wells in Danvers and vicinity. Natural gas is an alternative fuel to coal, with all its shortages and high prices. Private citizens have gotten together on many of these wells, drilling them on their own properties at a cost of $450 to $600.

75 years ago

March 18, 1946: Shades of things to come: a front page story in today’s paper says a haircut will now cost $1.25 in Joliet. A shave will be 75 cents. While it reminds some of the old “Shave and a haircut, two bits” song, it also foreshadows higher haircut prices in Bloomington soon.

50 years ago

March 18, 1971: A fire at Lange Chevrolet in Chenoa caused heavy smoke damage to four new cars and nine customer vehicles. Most of the damage was from the smoke originating from burning used tires stored in the basement. Arson and possibly burglary are suspected.

25 years ago

March 18, 1996: The Double Nickel, a popular 1950s eatery, is for sale. Its owners, the Gieselman family, want to move the business from Veterans and Morrissey to a quieter location. They say they have reached age 60 and want to slow down. (Starbuck’s is there now.)

