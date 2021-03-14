100 years ago: Death coincides with vaccination, not caused by it

100 years ago

March 14, 1921: Francis Mulcahey, 12, of Colfax, died after being vaccinated for smallpox. But his doctor said the boy died of paralysis, not the vaccination. He had developed smallpox but none of his family members had it. They had all been successfully vaccinated, the doctor said.

75 years ago

March 14, 1946: The War Department has notified the family of Marine Pvt. Paul Watson that he was killed in combat on Iwo Jima. Watson had been reported missing in action until now. He was born in 1926 and was a BHS graduate. His father lives on Fremont Street.

50 years ago

March 14, 1971: When the Woodford County Bank opens tomorrow in El Paso, it will be in its new building. The bank itself is 70 years old. Mayor Franklin Jones will snip the ribbon with scissors the bank once used to cut apart sheets of currency delivered from the government.

25 years ago

March 14, 1996: Construction began on the new shelter at the Hugh Atwood Wayside on Constitution Trail at Jefferson and Robinson streets. The structure will resemble an old railroad depot. Atwood is a former member of City Council and is recognized as the trail’s founder.

