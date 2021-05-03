100 years ago: Decatur football team part of new professional league

100 years ago

May 3, 1921: Decatur was one of several cities represented Saturday in Akron when a new professional football league was formed. The group came to be the National Football League. The Decatur team was soon moved to Chicago where today it’s known as the Chicago Bears.

75 years ago

May 3, 1946: Lt. Wilfred Flesher has been declared dead by the Army. Flesher was a navigator on a B-29 bomber when his plane was lost on a mission over Tokyo in April 1945. Flesher was a 1939 graduate of BHS and attended IWU for three years. He entered the service in 1943.

50 years ago

May 3, 1971: Labor problems with the safety forces are showing up in Bloomington. Police and firefighters are working without contracts. Police are picketing City Hall and several firefighters have called in sick the past three days. Off-duty firemen were called in over the weekend but not today.

25 years ago

May 3, 1996: Parkside Junior High School students made four quilts for a school project. They have now donated those quilts to Clare House in Bloomington. Patrons of Clare House, who normally receive food given as acts of charity, will be the ultimate recipients of the quilts.

