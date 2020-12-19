100 years ago: Decatur Staleys consider disbanding

100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1920: The Decatur Staleys, a professional football team, is likely to disband after their game with the Chicago Cardinals. The Staley’s can’t seem to get other teams to play them, and their players are signing elsewhere for next season. (The Staleys are now the Chicago Bears.)

75 years ago

Dec. 19, 1945: Clinton suffered its second major fire in four days when a blaze wiped out First Christian Church. Loss was estimated at $45,000, and nothing was saved from the building. First Christian was the oldest of Clinton’s downtown churches, having been built in 1883.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1970: Maplewood subdivision is the scene of what’s thought to be the first luminaria in town. Luminaria are lighted candles in translucent bags to light a road or walk. It’s especially effective because Maplewood has no street lights.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1995: The flu bug is taking a toll on Twin City school attendance. At Washington School, 20% of the 420 students are out with symptoms; at Parkside Elementary, many of last week’s absentees are back. But now their classmates are sick.

