100 years ago: Demand for typists, stenographers grows

100 years ago

Nov. 15, 1920: There are more than 1,000 typists and stenographers in Bloomington. Even with soldiers returning, it seems there aren't enough. Women replaced the men in those jobs during the war. But the demand is escalating while many of those women are being retained.

75 years ago

Nov. 15, 1945: The hemp plant at Lexington will close permanently now that the war is over. It was originally opened to process hemp from nearby fields for the military. The 70 workers at the mill produced their last bale this week, and then celebrated with a luncheon.

50 years ago

Nov. 15, 1970: Bloomington’s new fire chief, Darrell Hardin, has appointed Capt. Richard Denham to be the new fire inspector. He had been acting inspector. Denham’s priority will be downtown businesses. Most of them haven’t been inspected in years, he says.

25 years ago

Nov. 15, 1995: Police collared a suspect after he allegedly broke into a car and stole some tapes. But he escaped from the police car while he was still in handcuffs. Cops chased him down. Later there was a report that a prisoner had escaped Pontiac prison. But that was a false alarm.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.