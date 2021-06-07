 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Demolition work begins to make way for school

100 years ago

June 7, 1921: Work crews are clearing a block of houses for the new Hawthorn School building. The construction contracts haven’t been awarded due to the high cost of materials, so it may be fall before the work starts. (Hawthorn School was renamed for Horatio G. Bent.)

75 years ago

June 7, 1946: Normal City Council accepted a bid for $16,000 on a structure for the town’s water softening effort. The bid, from Berenz & Son of Bloomington, is only for a building and storage bins, not for the machinery to soften the water. That will have to come later.

50 years ago

June 7, 1971: A general alarm fire destroyed the Walsh Monument Co., 622 W. Olive St., in the middle of the night. By 3 a.m. a large crowd gathered to watch while firemen battled the flames. Loss was set at $55,000; three firemen were injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

25 years ago

June 7, 1996: Lincoln College hopes to build dormitories and a cosmetology school on its Raab Road campus. The dorms would consist of three buildings with 12 apartments each. The Normal Planning Commission approved the concept and now it’s up to the city council.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

