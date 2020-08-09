100 years ago: Devastating fire causes $100,00 in damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1920: One of the worst fires in recent history destroyed the S. R. White building at Prairie and Douglas. It also burned the Corn Belt Creamery and the Heery & Moore Battery Works. Loss is around $100,000. The late S. R. White founded White’s Place.

75 years ago

Aug. 9, 1945: The U.S. dropped another atomic bomb, this one on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. Nagasaki’s war plants, its seaport and railroads made it an important military target. Russia also declared war against Japan today, but there’s no hint of a connection to the bombing.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1970: Jerry Howard, 19, rode a bicycle to visit his grandmother, Nellie Howard of Lexington. Howard lives in Aurora, Colo., and his bike trip was 900 miles. It was a great ride, but Howard says when he returns home, he will take the bus.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1995: Fines for speeding in a highway construction zone when workers are present will double from $75 to $150. The new law takes effect Jan. 1. Signs warning motorists of the change will be posted. Two workers were killed in 1993, the most recent year available.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.