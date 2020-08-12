100 years ago: Dollar Day promotion a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1920: Dollar Day, a periodic sales promotion in downtown Bloomington, was pronounced a major success. One merchant said yesterday’s business was the best in the history of his store. A headline in the paper heralds Dollar Day as bigger than the Christmas season.

75 years ago

Aug. 12, 1945: The war isn’t over yet but peacetime layoffs are putting workers on the street. Employment in the city showed an 8.3 percent drop for June, while payroll was down 13.5 percent. Wartime orders at the Williams Oil-O-Matic plant will be cut by $2 million.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1970: Ground was broken for the new student union at ISU. The Board of Regents had just let the construction contracts and sold revenue bonds. The regents also submitted a proposal for a new business school building on campus as part of the capital budget for 1972.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1995: Bloomington has its old fire bell back. Former fireman Don Bratcher, who served until 1963, has had it in his garage after Chief Roland Behrend said he could have it. The bell’s origin is unclear. It dates back to 1903 for certain and possibly earlier than that.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.