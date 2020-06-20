100 years ago: Dr. Smith named president of med school graduating class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 20, 1920: Dr. J. Whitefield Smith of Bloomington has just returned from his class reunion at Keokuk Medical College. His graduating classmates made him honorary president of class of 1891, a lifetime title. (The college is now defunct. It merged with Drake University in 1908.)

75 years ago

June 20, 1945: State Farm Insurance isn’t done with its downtown expansion. The company announced plans to add five more floors to the north section of its building, which was completed in 1940. The expansion will make the entire structure a uniform 13 stories high.

50 years ago

June 20, 1970: Yesterday marked the end of the line for Hallie Howard, a GM&O track worker. Howard, of McLean, retired after 42 years of service. His most vivid memory was a crash: a speeding train hit his crew’s track car in dense fog. The crew had jumped, and no one was hurt.

25 years ago

June 20, 1995: A carjacking went bad in McLean, leaving a Rockford woman dead and the suspect in a Peoria hospital. Police say the suspect was wanted for three murders in Memphis, and was trying to change cars in McLean. He later shot himself as police closed in.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.