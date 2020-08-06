100 years ago: Drinking water at C&A now safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1920: The drinking water now passes muster at the C&A shops, where several workmen died from typhoid earlier this year. The disease was spread through impurities in the water. The test samples came from the shops drinking fountains, the well and the water works.

75 years ago

Aug. 6, 1945: The U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The pilot of the bomber, Col. Paul Tibbets, was a Quincy native. IWU graduates George Thomas Jr. and Elmer Rylander worked on the bomb-making project. Their parents still live in town.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1970: Work is still in progress on building Interstate-74. The latest forecast from the Illinois Division of Highways is that the new road will reach Mahomet in November 1971. By then, the Bloomington-Mahomet leg will be the only stretch of I-74 yet to open in Illinois.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1995: The legislature plans to target “stupid” laws next spring. Some really stand out for still being on the books, such as the need to keep animals away from one canal path unless they are towing boats. House Republicans are behind the idea.

