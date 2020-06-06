100 years ago: Drivers must leave lights on in unattended cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 6, 1920: Normal Mayor F. S. Foulk warns drivers about leaving their cars unattended without lights in the streets of Normal. He says if you park on the street, leave your lights on as the law provides. Violators, he says, will be severely dealt with.

75 years ago

June 6, 1945: The Ellsworth post office burned to the ground, along with Kyle Rader’s service station and garage. Three trucks inside the garage were destroyed. On the war front, the Russians think they have found Adolf Hitler’s body in his bunker in Berlin.

50 years ago

June 6, 1970: There’s a lot of fallout from the rock festival near Heyworth. Three more contempt cases were filed against those suspected of violating the injunction against the show. In all, there have been 12 cases filed; charges against one defendant have been dropped.

25 years ago

June 6, 1995: If you have a sump pump in Normal, you can still discharge it into the streets. The town was preparing to outlaw the practice until angry residents got word of it and called Mayor Karraker. Based on history, it wouldn’t be proper to take action at this time, he said.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.