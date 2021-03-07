100 years ago: Education leader dies

100 years ago

March 7, 1921: Sarah DeMotte, 77, died after an illness of one week. She was well-known in Bloomington and active in education and religious affairs. She had headed the Chaddock School for Boys in Quincy and was a board member of the Girls Industrial School here.

75 years ago

March 7, 1946: Adlai Stevenson II has quit his job with the United Nations. Stevenson, formerly of Bloomington, had been a senior adviser to the United States delegation for five years. In his letter of resignation, he said he wanted to return to his present home in Libertyville.

50 years ago

March 7, 1971: George R. “Bob” Tosh has received what’s believed to be the first VA housing grant in McLean County in six years. Tosh is a double amputee as a result of the Vietnam War. The grant money will go toward modifying his house in Normal to make it more usable for him.

25 years ago

March 7, 1996: There was another broadcast property sale this week. WBWN Radio (B-104) was sold to Twin Cities Broadcasting Co., the parent company of WJBC and WBNQ. B-104 will still play country music but will move in with the Twin Cities stations.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.