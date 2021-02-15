100 years ago: El Paso did not file complaint about Gridley football

100 years ago

Feb. 15, 1921: An official of the high school athletics control board corrected several points in a news story about Gridley High’s use of two ineligible men during football season. The most important thing he stressed was that El Paso High School did not file the complaint.

75 years ago

Feb. 15, 1946: The Schilkofski twins, Charles and Helen, are nine months old now, and doing well. They live with their parents in Arrowsmith. A family genealogist relays this interesting fact: this is the third set of twins born into the family in 103 years, and all were born on May 8!

50 years ago

Feb. 15, 1971: Four Normal Boy Scouts will receive the Eagle Scout award. They are brothers Gary and Keith Clemons, Steven Bethel and Kevin Krause. All four belong to Troop 91, which is sponsored by the PTA at Oakdale School in Normal.

25 years ago

Feb. 15, 1996: The City of Bloomington will install a traffic light on Locust Street in front of BHS in the coming year. The signal will protect pedestrians crossing between the school grounds on the north side of Locust, and the athletic facilities to the south. It will cost $46,000.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.