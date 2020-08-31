100 years ago: El Paso, Fairbury fairs bring crowds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1920: The El Paso Fair came to a conclusion with good crowds this past weekend. Now this week the Fairbury Fair will take center stage. There were 8,000 people consuming half a ton of catfish and halibut at the fish fry. Horse racing is set for this afternoon.

75 years ago

Aug. 31, 1945: It’s official now: you can throw away all your rationing certificates for gasoline and fuel oil, according to the McLean County War Price and Rationing Board. They are now worthless. Dealers who were required to keep records of who bought what can destroy them.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1970: District 87 teachers went on strike today for the first time in district history. But 93 of the 418 teachers reported for work until the schools were closed. Contract talks have broken down. The school board wants an injunction to force the teachers back to work.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1995: Country music promoters have selected the Twin Cities area as the site for an annual super concert. Larry Barr, president of Country Thunder USA, said the show would launch in 1997 on a 150-200 acre site. But the exact location was not disclosed.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.