100 years ago: Elks begin fund drive for new building

100 years ago

April 16, 1921: A fund drive begins today for a new Elks Club building at Washington and Prairie streets. The goal is $150,000. The Elks have already bought the land. The new club will stand among other stately entities like the YMCA, the library and the Castle Theater.

75 years ago

April 16, 1946: Edward A. Anderson has won top prize at the 19th annual art show put on by the Bloomington Art Association. Anderson is a veteran who now attends ISNU. His prize-winning painting, titled “Uptown,” is a streetscape done in oils.

50 years ago

April 16, 1971: Two new officers have joined the Normal Police Department. They are Douglas Ivins of Normal and James Stephens of Bloomington. Both rookies are 22. Ivins is from Sterling and had worked for IAA. Stephens is from Michigan and is a returning Army veteran.

25 years ago

April 16, 1996: A new hydroponic greenhouse is under construction at the ISU farm. It will provide a way to use the nutrients from fish waste to grow plants. The plants growing in the water will filter out the nitrogen so the water is once again fit for fish.

