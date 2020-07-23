100 years ago: Elks Club purchases The Oaks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 23, 1920: The Elks Club has bought The Oaks, formerly the mansion of General Asahel Gridley. The Bloomington lodge plans to add a four-story addition, swimming pool, billiards room and dormitory. The Howard Humphrey family was the seller.

75 years ago

July 23, 1945: The first 1946 Oldsmobiles are expected in showrooms in September. They will be the first civilian cars built by General Motors since the firm went all out for war time production. A photo in today’s paper was a teaser of things to come. It only showed the grill.

50 years ago

July 23, 1970: Town of Normal and Unit 5 officials reached agreement on joint use of the new Maxwell Park. The town acquired the land last year. There will be some expenses, like sewer construction. But it was agreed the benefits of the park will outweigh the expenses.

25 years ago

July 23, 1995: The McLean County Fair will return to the west side of Bloomington. After fighting red tape from the city, a nearby church and other entities, the Farm Bureau has bought 171 acres of land off West Market Street. The deal closes Aug. 18 or before.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.