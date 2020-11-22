100 years ago: Ellsworth causes $60K in damage

100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1920: A $60,000 fire swept through Ellsworth, damaging three businesses. Bane’s garage got the worst of it, then James’ restaurant, Thomas’s barber shop, and the post office. Ellsworth has only a bucket brigade for fire protection. The cause of the fire is unknown.

75 years ago

Nov. 22, 1945: The Association of Commerce has bought 16 20-foot Christmas trees to be put up on the courthouse lawn. These will be the first courthouse Yuletide decorations in several years. There will also be strings of lights mounted on the courthouse exterior.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1970: Two Bloomington police officers are resigning to join the sheriff’s department under John King. The sheriff-elect confirms he’ll hire Floyd Schroader and M. Joseph Woith. Schroader is a former deputy; Woith has been at BPD since 1964 except for a brief absence.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1995: Mitsubishi has agreed to pay a $150,000 fine for violating state air pollution regulations at the Normal plant. The automaker acknowledges it broke the rules but denied polluting the environment. A company spokesman called the violations “technical.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.