100 years ago: Engineers to whistle vigorously in wake of car-train accidents

100 years ago

July 18, 1920: There have been four serious car-train accidents at C&A crossings in recent days: two at Springfield, one at Virden and another at Streator. As a result, Superintendent Henderson has put out an order to engineers to keep whistling vigorously as they approach all highways.

75 years ago

July 18, 1945: Lt. Milfred Allen of Danvers has been taken off the missing list and declared officially dead. He was awarded medals last April, with his father accepting them for the son. Two of Allen’s brothers are still in uniform, one of them still in a combat zone.

50 years ago

July 18, 1970: Normal wants to use Ash (now Anderson) Park as the site of a new civic center, now that the county board has refused to sell the Fairview Sanatorium grounds. But trouble lies ahead: Residents are circulating petitions against doing anything with Ash Park.

25 years ago

July 18, 1995: The deadly heat wave is broken as temperatures fall back into the 80s. Accounts vary as to how many people have died. Today’s reports say 360 nationally, including 210 in Illinois. (The next day’s paper carried an estimate of 400 deaths in Chicago alone.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.