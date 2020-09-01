 Skip to main content
100 years ago: Ensenberger's to expand to adjoining building

100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1920: Ensenberger’s takes possession of the building adjoining the furniture store on Center Street today. Remodeling will begin right away to expand the furniture business floor space. The building was bought from the Stipp estate and housed Crothers’ jewelry store.

75 years ago

Sept. 1, 1945: A Chicago expert’s survey of Lake Bloomington concluded the lake is mismanaged. It’s supposedly bad for fish, and that motorboats create an erosion problem. Aldermen have adopted the study and will look for ways to fix the lake’s problems.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1970: Bloomington offered a downtown site to McLean County government for use as a new courthouse and jail complex. The asking price is $310,000. The county board will decide whether to go ahead with the purchase. County appraisals for site total over $900,000.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1995: UAW workers at Mitsubishi narrowly approved a new work contract. The close vote reflects a certain disapproval of the new deal, said one union leader. Many people are working forced overtime, amounting to 9.5 hours a day and some Saturdays.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

