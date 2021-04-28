100 years ago: Ex-con talk causes controversy

100 years ago

April 28, 1921: An ex-convict addressed a meeting at Second Presbyterian Church and stirred up negative feedback from the community. But Rev. Hindman defends his booking the speaker, saying the he talked of crime prevention and how to avoid a life of crime.

75 years ago

April 28, 1946: A fire destroyed the Lesher grain elevator on Cherry Street in Normal. Flames broke out about 4:45 a.m. Someone in the railroad station, four blocks south, reported the blaze to police who then called in firemen. Spontaneous combustion is thought to be the cause.

50 years ago

April 28, 1971: A wisecracking bandit was one of two men who robbed the Commercial Hotel at Front and Madison. The crooked comic held the gun and took the money while the straight man stood lookout at the door. The pair got $44.90. Police have one suspect in custody.

25 years ago

April 28, 1996: Citizens Savings Bank is about to go public. Its depositors have approved its conversion to a federally chartered stock institution. As such, it will be traded on the American Stock Exchange. (Citizens is now part of the Busey Bank organization.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.