100 years ago: Excursion train to St. Louis available for Saturday games against Chicago teams

100 years ago

May 25, 1921: The Chicago Cubs and the White Sox are playing St. Louis teams Saturday. The Cubs play the Cardinals and the Sox play the Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles). Fans can book an excursion train for their ball games for $4 a round trip. See Wm. Clooney, the ticket agent.

75 years ago

May 25, 1946: A freak wind storm damaged about 20 homes in southeast Bloomington. The Snyder house on South Mercer was nearly demolished. On Bunn Street, Mrs. William Knuth and son Joseph, 4, were hurt when their home was moved off its foundation.

50 years ago

May 25, 1971: One of Lexington’s election races is headed for a recount. Of the three candidates for one office, two received 140 votes each while a third received 29. The tie was broken by drawing lots, and the loser seeks a recount. The ballots have been impounded.

25 years ago

May 25, 1996: Hundreds of people called the police when developer Larry Bielfeldt blocked off Berry Lane. He still owns the street and is therefore responsible for all damage done by heavy traffic. Berry Lane is a connector street between Hawthorne Hills and Eagle Crest subdivisions.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.