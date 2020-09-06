100 years ago: Fairbury Fair hold band tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1920: John Skelton of Bloomington conducts bands at El Paso and Cullom. Over the weekend his two bands won second and third place in a four-band tournament at the Fairbury Fair. They won $250. The El Paso band, made up of Boy Scouts, lost first place by one point.

75 years ago

Sept. 6, 1945: Stories are coming out about Japanese treatment of captured American servicemen. Many were forced to run a gauntlet of abuse in the Tokyo streets. Many others were executed, including some who were beheaded. Pilots and submarine crewmen were treated the worst.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1970: The Normal business district is getting another new or relocated store. Thomas Michael’s, a clothing store operated by Tom Ochs, will open in the quarters of the old Hall’s Tog Shop. Ochs has several businesses, including The Caboose, which is also a clothing store.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1995: Sondra Wisdom, a teacher at Lexington Junior and Senior high schools, is a finalist for Illinois Teacher of the Year. There are 12 altogether. The winner will be announced Oct. 13. Last year’s winner was Lynn Gaddis of Pepper Ridge School in Unit 5.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.