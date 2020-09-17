100 years ago: Fallen soldier laid to rest

100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1920: Fallen soldier Pearl Dickerson was laid to rest in LeRoy with full military honors. He was killed during the World War and recently was brought back from Europe. A vast assembly of friends and relatives filled LeRoy Christian Church for his funeral.

75 years ago

Sept. 17, 1945: Michael O’Neil, 74, has died. He worked for the Alton Railroad, but he also operated O’Neil’s Dance Pavilion for 21 years. Before the pavilion he had a dairy on the on the same land. That land today is O’Neil Park on Bloomington’s west side.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1970: About 10 nonunion housekeeping workers at St. Joseph's Hospital struck in protest of “insufficient wages.” They were back at work six hours later. It took hospital officials a while to find what the grievances were. They said complaints will be addressed individually.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1995: The David Davis Mansion hosted a re-creation of an 1858-style political rally. James Keeran portrayed Abraham Lincoln and made a speech; David Keim played Judge Davis. There was period music, costumes, and a visit from former Gov. James Thompson.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.