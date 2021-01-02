100 years ago: Fans Five best U of Iowa

100 years ago

Jan. 2, 1921: The BHS gym was the site of another college basketball game the other night. This time the University of Iowa team came in and lost to the Fans Five, a team of locals. Attendance was 1,500. Last month ISNU and Illinois played on the same floor.

75 years ago

Jan. 2, 1946: The Geltmacher Dinner for underprivileged children drew 79 children. This was the 43rd annual dinner, originally funded by a bequest of the late John Geltmacher. But money has run low and lately his daughter and local contributors have chipped in to defray expenses.

50 years ago

Jan. 2, 1971: The late Paul Powell’s stash of cash continues to mystify. State officials have made a preliminary determination the $800,000 wasn’t public money. The IRS wants to know more. Powell, the Illinois secretary of state, died leaving all that cash in his apartment.

25 years ago

Jan. 2, 1996: A group called the Falcon Fathers will present petitions to the Board of Regents. They want David Strand, the interim president of ISU, named permanent president. Strand hasn’t said whether he wants the job or whether he will apply for it when it opens.

