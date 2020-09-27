100 years ago: Farm Bureau picnic shut down by strong winds, rain

100 years ago

Sept. 27, 1920: About 8,000 people filled Miller Park for the Farm Bureau picnic Saturday afternoon. Then last night cyclonic winds and heavy rain shut everything down. Phone service in town was knocked out, downtown windows were blown out, and electric power was off.

75 years ago

Sept. 27, 1945: The U.S. casualty toll in World War II has been adjusted slightly downward with the return of some missing GIs and the shifting of other categories. New figures show 1,070,062 casualties including almost 260,000 killed. The rest are wounded, missing or captured.

50 years ago

Sept. 27, 1970: The new Sangamon State University opens Monday in temporary space in Springfield. It’s called a senior college: classes begin at the junior level. SSU will focus on public affairs, education innovation and teaching. Enrollment stands at 798 students.

25 years ago

Sept. 27, 1995: Plans are about to be filed for an enormous new subdivision on the southwest side of Bloomington. It is projected to have 7,300 homes, including single family, duplexes and multi-family. Chicago developer Charles Palmer is behind the project, if it is built.

