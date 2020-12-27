100 years ago: Farmer Merna dies Christmas Day

100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1920: Farmer Patrick Merna has died. He was born on the Fourth of July, 1844, and died this past Christmas Day. He was part of the family for whom the hamlet of Merna is named. When the Mernas came to Illinois they first settled in Bloomington before taking up farming.

75 years ago

Dec. 27, 1945: The War Department has declared Lt. Raymond Morrissey, a fighter pilot, officially dead. Morrissey was shot down by Japanese fighters on Feb. 13, 1943. He was a decorated pilot and a graduate of Trinity High School. He also attended ISNU and St. Bede’s College.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1970: The twin theaters, Cinema I and Cinema II, opened Christmas Day in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Normal. In its first days of operation a projectionist has picketed the theater. The Cinemas use one projectionist to run both movies, and the union objects to that.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1995: The Kwanzaa celebration began last night and runs through Monday in the Twin Cities. The Black heritage and unity celebration is the first of its kind here, although Kwanzaa is 30 years old. Events are scheduled at various churches. Some were held earlier at ISU.

