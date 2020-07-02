100 years ago: Fast mail train makes inaugural run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 2, 1920: A large crowd turned out at the Bloomington depot to see No. 79, the new fast mail train, make its inaugural run. It was on time, with engineer Ed Detrick at the throttle. All freight traffic was ordered off the main line 15 minutes before the fast mail was due.

75 years ago

July 2, 1945: Engineer G. W. Innis spent 43 years on the job, and did well at it. He began on the Illinois Central and then switched to the Chicago & Alton. He just retired to his home on Broadway in Normal. Now, he says he’ll tinker around the house and learn how to fish.

50 years ago

July 2, 1970: Bloomington Assistant Fire Chief Edward “Red” Daly is retiring after 20 years on the job. He tried for 14 years to land a fire department job out of high school and finally got hired in late 1949. He answered a lot of fire bells but never a wedding bell. Daly’s a bachelor.

25 years ago

July 2, 1995: “Monty” is Anthony Bowman‘s pet python. And he’s missing. Bowman let Monty out into the backyard for some fresh air and went back indoors. When he returned Monty was gone, but Bowman’s roommate’s boa was still in the yard. (Monty turned up a day later.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.