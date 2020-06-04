100 years ago: Fell Avenue playground work begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

June 4, 1920: Workers are clearing a site at Fell Avenue and University Street for the new Fell Avenue playground. It will feature a ball diamond, playground equipment, sand piles and tennis and croquet courts. This is a “grass roots” move, started by neighbor F. R. Sack of 1203 N. Fell.

75 years ago

June 4, 1945: Fighter pilot Lt. Leland Peyton of Normal was home on leave. He flew 75 missions without a scratch, but injured his foot in a truck-jeep accident on the ground. But the really big deal was seeing his 10-month-old son Gary for the first time.

50 years ago

June 4, 1970: Colene Hoose teacher David Ananias was severely injured when 34,000 volts passed through his body. He’s recovering and a fund has been started to help with his expenses. Student James Aaberg is credited with saving Ananias’ life by breaking his fall from a ladder.

25 years ago

June 4, 1995: The lights are back on in a Division Street neighborhood after an unusual accident. A passing freight train apparently snagged a low-hanging power line and pulled an Illinois Power transformer off the pole. And off went the power for hundreds of IP customers.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.