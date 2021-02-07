100 years ago: Fifer unavailable for school dedication

100 years ago

Feb. 7, 1921: Northwestern University is about to open the Medill School of Journalism. Former Gov. Joseph Fifer of Bloomington has been invited to speak at the dedication because he was a friend of its namesake, Joseph Medill. But he declined due to schedule conflicts.

75 years ago

Feb. 7, 1946: The four guards who allegedly shot five striking TP&W pickets at Gridley have been charged with murder. Two men died and three others were wounded. The guards were riding aboard a freight train, but witness accounts range from “cold blooded” to “self defense.”

50 years ago

Feb. 7, 1971: State police stopped a car for having no license plates at Towanda. When they found the three male occupants were wanted for a pool hall murder in East St. Louis, they took all them to jail. They’ll be returned to East St. Louis today. Drugs and guns were in the car.

25 years ago

Feb. 7, 1996: St. John’s Lutheran Church at Emerson and Towanda has called the Rev. Knight Wells to be its new pastor. Wells is currently pastoring a slightly smaller Lutheran church in Galesburg. He’ll take over soon and will move his wife and three children to Bloomington.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.