100 years ago: Fire companies tour buildings in preparedness effort

100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1920: There is a new wrinkle at the fire department. Entire fire companies are being taken through commercial buildings and factories to let every firemen see them firsthand. This should mean better preparedness in case of a fire. Company officials take part in these tours.

75 years ago

Oct. 8, 1945: The Exchange Club held a model airplane contest at the Bloomington airport. But high winds made a wreck of things. Some of the models powered by rubber bands were blown off course and found 2 miles away. Gasoline-powered models fared better and won prizes.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1970: Police are on the lookout for a small airplane that buzzed ISU’s Manchester Hall at least three times. Callers told police the plane was light in color, and that the pilot flew by the 18-story building below the level of the 13th floor of the dorm.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1995: This coming Fire Prevention Week will see something new: Fire Fighters Soda, in six flavors. Dan Clark of the BFD says Walmart and Cub Foods have agreed to sell the product. The profits will go toward a new firefighting school in McLean County. The goal is $300.

