100 years ago: Fire damages home on East Washington

100 years ago

March 17, 1921: A fire did considerable damage to the home of H.S. Eckart at 1223 E. Washington. The second story was destroyed and the first floor was badly burned. The Eckart house is described as “one of the city’s beautiful homes.”

75 years ago

March 17, 1946: IWU officials are canvassing the neighborhood in search of temporary student rooms for the spring term. Incoming students will outnumber available housing. Returning veterans make up 57 of the 61 new students, and the housing shortage is deemed “acute.”

50 years ago

March 17, 1971: Thomas Dewey, who lost the 1948 presidential election to Harry Truman, has died. Dewey led the returns late into the night but lost. The Chicago Tribune’s immortal headline “Dewey Defeats Truman,” in Truman’s hands, appeared on page one of today’s Daily Pantagraph.

25 years ago

March 17, 1996: The 11th Annual One Float Parade led today’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K run. Bakery Banc, Schooners and Prochnow Landscaping sponsor the parade. It purpose is to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Veterans Assistance of McLean County.

