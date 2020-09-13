100 years ago: Fire destroys 5th floor office, others damaged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1920: The Griesheim Building on Main Street was hit by fire. It began on the fifth floor in Dr. Nettie Pritchett’s office, which was destroyed. Lawyer Kane and Dr. Irwin’s offices were damaged. Lower floors sustained smoke and water damage. A gas leak may have been the cause.

75 years ago

Sept. 13, 1945: The county board took a step toward regulating roadhouses and dance halls outside any city limits. From now on, these establishments will have to get a dance license and close between midnight and 6 a.m. The dance license fee will be $25 per year.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1970: Lake Shelbyville was dedicated with ceremonial speeches, fried chicken and lots of sunshine. The $56 million project is a flood control facility. The lake won’t be full until next spring. It was a timely project for Shelbyville, which recently lost a major employer.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1995: Jack Giegerich, 60, well-known civic worker, has died at his home. He had been in Bloomington for 10 years as president of the Beich Division of Nestle. He retired last year. He was involved in the Corvette show, high speed rail, the Chamber of Commerce and more.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.