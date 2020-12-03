100 years ago: Five dairies embargoed for poor milk

100 years ago

Dec. 3, 1920: The city has placed an embargo on five local dairies for producing and selling poor quality milk. Now they can’t do business in town until their milk improves. Each dairy was sent a letter of warning first, but the city embargo finally got their attention.

75 years ago

Dec. 3, 1945: Carpenter Robert Reinthaler is fighting the housing shortage by building a five-room bungalow of his own at 610 Florence Ave. He’s not sure he will be able to afford to live in it, but that may not be a problem. A buyer has already offered him $8,000 for the house.

50 years ago

Dec. 3, 1970: The other shoe may drop later today: Three days of warm weather should come to an end. Pessimists have worried all week about what happens after this heat wave. They recalled every major change they could think of, going back to the big freeze of 1836.

25 years ago

Dec. 3, 1995: The McLean County Museum of History hosted “Christmas at the Courthouse,” one of the major seasonal events in the Twin Cities. Other goings-on included the 66th annual Christmas parade and the poinsettia sale by the Normal Rotary Club.

Compiled by Jack Keefe